Chiefs Finalize Draft with Three Picks

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Louisiana Tech defensive back L’Jarius Sneed with the No. 138 overall pick on Saturday afternoon as Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft got underway.

The six-foot-tall, 192-pound Sneed was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs, tallying 28 passes-defensed, eight interceptions and three pick-sixes during his career.

L’Jarius (pronounced luh-JARE-ee-us) Sneed made a big play as a true freshman, returning an interception for a touchdown against Western Kentucky in the Conference USA Championship Game. He played in all 14 games that year, starting two (recording 17 tackles along with that one interception). The two-time all-district pick from Minden High School in Louisiana started six of 11 games in 2017 (30 tackles, one interception, six pass breakups), and then began 12 of 13 games as a junior (59 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three picks — one returned for a touchdown — and eight pass breakups). Sneed moved from corner to safety for the 2019 season, receiving second-team All-Conference USA recognition after intercepting three passes (scoring a third career touchdown) and breaking up six others while making 73 stops, 3.5 for loss.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Michigan pass-rusher Michael Danna with the No. 177 overall pick on Saturday afternoon, wrapping up the Chiefs’ 2020 Draft class barring a trade back into the later rounds.