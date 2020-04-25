Chiefs Finalize Draft with Three Picks

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Louisiana Tech defensive back L’Jarius Sneed with the No. 138 overall pick on Saturday afternoon as Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft got underway.
The six-foot-tall, 192-pound Sneed was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs, tallying 28 passes-defensed, eight interceptions and three pick-sixes during his career.
Here’s a bit more on Sneed from NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein’s pre-draft report:
L’Jarius (pronounced luh-JARE-ee-us) Sneed made a big play as a true freshman, returning an interception for a touchdown against Western Kentucky in the Conference USA Championship Game. He played in all 14 games that year, starting two (recording 17 tackles along with that one interception). The two-time all-district pick from Minden High School in Louisiana started six of 11 games in 2017 (30 tackles, one interception, six pass breakups), and then began 12 of 13 games as a junior (59 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three picks — one returned for a touchdown — and eight pass breakups). Sneed moved from corner to safety for the 2019 season, receiving second-team All-Conference USA recognition after intercepting three passes (scoring a third career touchdown) and breaking up six others while making 73 stops, 3.5 for loss.
The Kansas City Chiefs selected Michigan pass-rusher Michael Danna with the No. 177 overall pick on Saturday afternoon, wrapping up the Chiefs’ 2020 Draft class barring a trade back into the later rounds.
Danna tallied 104 tackles, 28 tackles-for-loss and four forced fumbles across three seasons at Central Michigan before transferring to Michigan in 2019. He went on to record 38 tackles, three tackles-for-loss and a forced fumble for the Wolverines.
The Kansas City Chiefs traded back into the seventh round to acquire Tulane cornerback BoPete Keyes with the No. 237 overall pick on Saturday afternoon, wrapping up the Chiefs’ 2020 Draft class barring any additional moves.
Keyes was a two-year starter at Tulane, tallying 85 tackles, 18 passes defensed and two interceptions in 24 games (23 starts) over the last two seasons. The six-foot-one, 202-pound defensive back was an All-American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention selection in 2019, posting a career-high 47 tackles and six pass-breakups.