Chiefs Dominate Broncos for 10th Straight Win in Series

It marked Sorensen’s third-career touchdown and his first since 2018.

The Broncos answered with another field goal, pulling within eight, but Kansas City added to their lead yet again mere seconds later when Byron Pringle returned the ensuing kickoff all the way back for a 102-yard touchdown.

The return was the fourth-longest in franchise history, and it had Kansas City back up by double-digits as the Chiefs became the first team to score a touchdown on offense, a kickoff return and by a pick-six since 2016. Remarkably, they accomplished the feat all in the first half.

Kansas City’s defense continued its tenacious play through the final thirty minutes of play, holding the Broncos to just seven second half points while tallying two more turnovers. In total, the Chiefs matched a season-high with four takeaways while surrendering just 16 points, marking an NFL-most sixth time this season that Kansas City yielded fewer than 21 points.