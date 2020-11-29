Chiefs Defeat Buccaneers in Career Game for Tyreek Hill

Mahomes completed 37-of-49 passes for 462 yards and three touchdowns in the game, finding Hill for a 75-yard score on the first play of Kansas City’s third offensive series.

It marked Hill’s ninth career touchdown of at least 75 yards, and just one possession later, Hill was back in end zone when he hauled in a 44-yard grab to push the Chiefs’ advantage to 17 points.

In total, Hill racked up seven catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter alone. It marked the second-most prolific first quarter in terms of receiving yards by any player since 1991, trailing only Lee Evans’ 205 first-quarter receiving yards in 2006.

And while Hill was racing up and down the field, the Chiefs’ defense got off to an equally impressive start. Kansas City held the Buccaneers to three straight three-and-outs in the first quarter, preventing Tampa Bay from cutting into the Chiefs’ early lead.

The Chiefs looked poised to add to their advantage a possession later, driving into the Buccaneers’ red zone to begin the second quarter, but defensive end Shaquil Barrett ripped the ball free from Mahomes on a strip-sack and Tampa Bay recovered. Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady then cashed in on the takeaway a bit later, finding tailback Ronald Jones for a 37-yard score to get Tampa Bay on the board.

Kansas City answered with a field goal prior to halftime – pushing the Chiefs’ advantage to 13 points heading into the break – and with 359 passing yards in the first half, Mahomes piled up the most passing yards in the first half of a game since Peyton Manning tallied 361 in the 2004 postseason.