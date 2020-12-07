Chiefs Defeat Broncos for 11th Straight Time

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 22-16, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night as the Chiefs punched their ticket to the postseason for a sixth-straight season.

Denver led for much of the game, but Kansas City took the lead in the closing seconds of the third quarter and never looked back. The Broncos had a chance late, moving to midfield with just over six minutes left and down three points, but the Chiefs brought about a fourth down decision for Denver and the Broncos elected to punt.

Kansas City then drove 55 yards and chewed up more than five minutes of clock before connecting on a 48-yard field goal – the Chiefs’ fifth of the night – to extend the advantage with just over a minute left.

The Broncos took over at their own 25-yard line in need of a touchdown, but Chiefs’ safety Tyrann Mathieu picked off Broncos’ quarterback Drew Lock to seal the victory for Kansas City.

It secured the Chiefs’ seventh win in a row on the season and their 11th consecutive victory over Denver, matching a franchise record.

The Chiefs managed to keep that streak alive despite not finding the end zone in the first half. In fact, it was a low-scoring affair overall throughout the first 30 minutes of play, as both teams combined for just 19 points.

Lock found wide receiver Tim Patrick for a 5-yard score – the lone touchdown of the first half – with just over six minutes left in the second quarter to break a 3-3 tie, but the Chiefs narrowed the deficit before the break as kicker Harrison Butker connected on a pair of field goals to pull Kansas City within a point.

Butker then connected on a fourth field goal to begin the second half, nailing a 31-yard attempt to push Kansas City in front for the first time all night.