Chiefs Choose LB Gay, OT Niang in Rounds 2/3

Chiefs.comApril 24, 2020

Round 2 – Willie Gay Jr., 6-1 243 lbs LB from Mississippi State

Gay had a promising sophomore campaign in which he posted 48 stops, 5.5 for loss, five sacks and two interceptions in 13 games with six starts. Gay was a top-50 overall recruit who led Starkville High School to a state title before committing to his hometown school. He played in all 13 games as a reserve linebacker and on special teams in 2017 (23 tackles, two for loss, one sack, two pass breakups).

Round 3 – Lucas Niang, 6-6 315 lbs OT from TCU

Niang played high school ball with Boston College star and 2019 third-round pick Zach Allen at New Canaan High School in Connecticut. He caught the eyes of scouts with his play in 2018, as he was a second-team All-Big 12 pick and started all 13 games for the Horned Frogs at right tackle. His senior season ended after seven games (six starts), however, after he underwent hip surgery. Niang had grabbed that starting spot as a sophomore, starting the final eight contests and playing in 12 games that season. TCU coaches got his size and agility on the field in 12 games as a reserve lineman in 2016.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Chiefs Choose LB Gay, OT Niang in Rounds 2/3

