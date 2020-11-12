Chiefs Ask NFL To Look Into Unmasked Union Rep

(Kansas City, MO) — The Chiefs asked the NFL to investigate a Players’ Association union representative not wearing a mask while meeting with the team, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The rep met with the full team in late October with no mask and was in close proximity with players.

The union representative is not under the same COVID-19 guidelines as players, who are tested regularly, although he travels among teams.

The Chiefs have placed players on the reserve/COVID-19 list since he met with the team.