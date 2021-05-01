Chiefs Address Needs on Final Day of Draft

Round 4
Kaindoh (pronounced cane-dough) was tabbed as one of the top defensive end prospects in the country and a USA Today first-team All-American after spending his senior season at IMG Academy. The Baltimore native flashed talent in his first two years in Tallahassee, earning playing time in all 13 games of his true freshman season (17 tackles, 6.5 for loss, with four sacks) and then starting once in 12 appearances in 2018 (19 tackles, 4.5 for loss, with three sacks). Kaindoh appeared in three games with one start in his junior campaign (nine tackles, 2.5 for loss, with one sack) but was lost for the rest of the year with a lower leg injury. He started eight games in 2020, making 13 tackles, three for loss, and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Round 5
The former all-state pick from Massachusetts played quarterback his junior year at Leominster High School. He started once in 12 appearances as a sophomore (20 receptions, 234 yards, 11.7 average, one touchdown) and also contributed in 13 games as a reserve (five receptions, 37 yards, two touchdowns) his first year in Durham. Gray stepped into the NFL draft spotlight as a junior, garnering second-team All-ACC honors by leading the Blue Devils in receptions and finishing among the top FBS tight ends with 51 catches for 392 yards (7.7 per) and three scores. The 2020 team captain played in 10 games with nine starts as a senior (29 receptions, 285 yards, 9.8 average, two touchdowns), becoming the school’s all-time leading receiver at tight end. He accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.
Powell was a top-50 prospect nationally coming out of Greenville, North Carolina. He played in nine games as a reserve in 2016 (12 receptions, 87 yards, 7.3 average) and 14 games in 2017 (eight receptions, 57 yards, one touchdown, 7.1 average; three kick returns, 65 yards, 21.7 average). Powell redshirted his third year with the national-champion Tigers but played in four games (five receptions, 63 yards, 12.6 average; four kick returns, 117 yards, 29.3 average) as a backup while maintaining the year of eligibility. He was a larger part of Clemson’s offense in 2019 (15 receptions, 122 yards, 8.1 average, two touchdowns). With Higgins off to the pros and Ross sidelined due to a spinal condition, Powell played well enough to earn third-team All-ACC honors (53 receptions, 882 yards, 16.6 average, seven touchdowns). He accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.
Round 6
Henry Louis “Trey” Smith III has gone through much adversity since high school but continues to battle. His mother, Dorsetta, passed away from congestive heart failure when he was at the University School at Jackson in Tennessee. While there, he excelled on the gridiron, winning the Mr. Football Award twice and garnering a first-team All-American and top-10 overall recruit rating nationally. The Volunteers kept him in-state, and he received second-team All-SEC, Freshman All-American, and SEC All-Freshman recognition as a 12-game starter (eight at right guard, four at left tackle). After the season, however, he was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs. Smith fought through that malady to return for the 2018 campaign but had to stop after seven starts at left tackle as doctors believed the clots had returned. However, additional study of those test results showed that doctors might have actually seen scar tissue from the previous clots. Smith worked hard in the offseason, losing 40 pounds, and he garnered 2019 first-team All-SEC honors after moving inside to left guard, where he started 12 of 13 games played. He was a first-team all-conference selection again in 2020, starting all 11 games at left guard for the Volunteers. He received the Jason Witten Award for leadership on the field and community service off the field, as well as the Fritz Pollard Trophy for extraordinary courage and community values. He accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.