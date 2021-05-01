Chiefs Address Needs on Final Day of Draft

Chiefs.com May 1, 2021

Round 4 Pick 39 (144) Joshua Kaindoh DE Florida State 6-5 258 LBS Compensatory Selection Pick 37 (181) Cornell Powell WR Clemson 6-0 205 LBS Compensatory Selection Round 6 Pick 42 (226) Trey Smith G Tennessee 6-5 330 LBS Compensatory Selection – From Panthers through Jets

