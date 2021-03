(Kansas City, MO) — Aaron Rodgers is coming to Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will play the Green Bay Packers as their extra game in the upcoming season.

The National Football League will have a 17-game season.

Clubs approved the decision to add the extra game beginning this year.

The league said AFC teams will host the 17th game.

Commissioner Roger Goodell hailed the decision as a “monumental moment in NFL history.”

There will be three preseason games.