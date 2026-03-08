Cheyenne Bottoms Bird Migration Tours Planned

Cheyenne Bottoms, located on the Central Flyway, a bird migration route that connects Canada to South America, is an ideal place to witness the spring migration of many bird species. Seventy percent of all the different shorebird species in North America have been recorded at Cheyenne Bottoms, and late March through early May is prime time to view the birds using the local wetlands for rest and fuel.

According to Fort Hays State University, this spring, the Kansas Wetlands Education Center is offering 2-hour Birdwatching van tours through the Cheyenne Bottoms wetlands. Bird communities can change quickly from day to day during the spring, but the migration usually peaks around the last two weeks of April through the first two weeks of May. Birdwatchers will get the chance to see a variety of wetland birds during the tours, including ducks, such as Blue-winged Teal, Cinnamon Teal, and Gadwall; shorebirds, such as Long-billed dowitchers, Least sandpipers, Willets, Black-necked stilts, and American avocets; wading birds, such as Great blue herons, Black-crowned night herons, and Snowy Egrets; and other wetland specialist birds, such as American white pelicans, Double-crested cormorants, and Pied-billed grebes.

Tour Dates:

Saturday, March 21

Saturday, March 28

Saturday, April 18

Monday, April 27

Wednesday, April 29

Saturday, May 9

Time: 9–11 a.m.

Cost: $5 per person

Ages: 12 and older

Registration: Pre-registration required

Capacity: Limited to 11 participants

Pre-register for the tours by calling KWEC at 877-243-9268.

Kansas Wetlands Education Center, affiliated with FHSU’s Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics, is located 10 miles northeast of Great Bend at the Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area. More information can be found at wetlandscenter.fhsu.edu.