Chest With Antique Toys Stolen

Jeremy BohnApril 19, 2021

A chest containing antique toys is stolen from an unsecured shed on a central Salina property.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that someone took a toy chest containing several antique toys from an unlocked shed in the 600 block of S. 9th St.

The chest belongs to Brian Herrs, 64, Salina, and his last name painted on the top of the box in a red and white color. Inside of the box, there was a red fire truck, an International tractor, grader and two dump trucks.

The theft if believed to have occurred between 4:30 p.m., Friday, and 10 a.m., Saturday.

Total loss is estimated at $1,000.

