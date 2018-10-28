Check For Registered Offenders Before Halloween

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation advises parents to perform a check for registered offenders in their neighborhoods, and areas their children plan to trick-or-treat, prior to Halloween festivities.

Parents and guardians can search online at www.kbi.ks.gov/registeredoffender to determine where registered offenders reside. The site allows searches within three miles of an address for registered sex offenders, drug offenders and other violent offenders. You can also perform searches by name, zip code and county, or sign up to receive alerts if an offender registers in your community.

The Kansas Offender Registration Act (KORA) does not prevent registered offenders from participating in any Halloween activity unless they are on parole or probation and it is specifically restricted. Registered offenders are able to pass out candy, decorate their houses, wear costumes, and attend any festival, party or parade. However, schools, churches, malls and other private properties may have their own stipulations prohibiting offender participation.

Approximately 11,000 offenders are registered in Kansas and live and work among our communities. While being aware of the offenders near your home, school or workplace is good practice, being mindful of your surroundings and remaining vigilant is equally as important.

The KBI offers these additional tips: