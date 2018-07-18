Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 73 °

Chase Ends With Motorcycle Crash

Todd PittengerJuly 18, 2018

A high speed pursuit involving multiple agencies that began in Salina early Wednesday afternoon ended when a motorcycle being chased crashed in a field north of town.

Saline County Sheriff Deputies told KSAL News at the crash scene the incident began when a rider on a Harley Davidson motorcycle was identified as a fugitive being sought by the Kansas Department of Corrections.  When a traffic stop was attempted, the motorcycle fled at a high rate of speed.

The chase weaved through Salina, and then north out of town on Old Highway 81.

As the chase approached the area of  the Smoky Hill Vineyards and Winery, the motorcycle headed west on Golf Link Road. A short time later it left the road, and headed back north through a field on the winery property. It crashed when it hit a log near a private drive.

The rider, whose name was not immediately released at the scene, was not injured. He was taken into custody and transported to the Saline County Jail.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

STATE BOUND: Falcons Down Hays for ...

The Salina Falcons claimed their first Kansas Grand Slam tournament championship in 25 years. Salina...

July 18, 2018 Comments

Crash Sends Children to Hospital

Top News

July 18, 2018

Thirteen Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

July 18, 2018

Chase Ends With Motorcycle Crash

Top News

July 18, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Thirteen Most Wanted Arre...
July 18, 2018Comments
Garage Fire Causes Extens...
July 18, 2018Comments
Trump Junior Campaigns fo...
July 18, 2018Comments
Abilene Man Reports Ident...
July 18, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH