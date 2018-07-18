Chase Ends With Motorcycle Crash

A high speed pursuit involving multiple agencies that began in Salina early Wednesday afternoon ended when a motorcycle being chased crashed in a field north of town.

Saline County Sheriff Deputies told KSAL News at the crash scene the incident began when a rider on a Harley Davidson motorcycle was identified as a fugitive being sought by the Kansas Department of Corrections. When a traffic stop was attempted, the motorcycle fled at a high rate of speed.

The chase weaved through Salina, and then north out of town on Old Highway 81.

As the chase approached the area of the Smoky Hill Vineyards and Winery, the motorcycle headed west on Golf Link Road. A short time later it left the road, and headed back north through a field on the winery property. It crashed when it hit a log near a private drive.

The rider, whose name was not immediately released at the scene, was not injured. He was taken into custody and transported to the Saline County Jail.