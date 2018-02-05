Chase Ends with Crash

A man who told his passengers he did not want to go back to prison – was arrested after a short car chase and crash early Saturday.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 42-year-old Richard Wilson made a U-turn in front of a police officer on patrol the 600 block of S. Broadway.

Police ran the tag and learned the driver had a suspended license and tried for a stop in the 600 block of S.5th. Police say instead, Wilson sped up in a 1997 Nissan Altima and led officers on a short chase that ended near the 100 block of E. Prescott after he missed a turn, hit the curb and slid the car on its side and then on its top.

The two passengers were treated for minor cuts and scrapes at the scene by EMS.

Wilson is facing multiple charges for felony flee and elude, reckless driving, driving suspended license and kidnapping for not letting his passengers out.