Charter Bus Available for Symphony at Sunset

The Symphony at Sunset Annual D -Day Commemoration Concert will be held Saturday, June 2 , on the grounds of the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene, Kan. This patriotic event is the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to all veterans. Activities will begin at 4 p.m., and will include the Fort Riley Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard ,WWII Pop-Up Museum, and a variety of activities for kids of all ages.

Food and beverage vendors will be open, allowing concert enthusiasts to picnic on the grounds.

The music begins at 5:30 with a local band favorite, Everyday Lights. The 1st Infantry Division Band performs at 7 p.m. with the Salina Symphony headlining the event at 8:30 p.m. just as the

sun sets. This year’s concert will feature guest artists Tatiana Tessman on piano and Trevor Duell on trumpet.

A charter bus from Salina is available for transportation to the concert. The Symphony Office has arranged for a charter bus to and from Salina for the Symphony at Sunset

event . The bus will depart at 6:00 and return following the 8:30 Salina Symphony performance. Please arrive by 5:45. Departure will be from the Central High School’s north

parking lot.

Folding chair seating will be provided at the event for this group of travelers. Cost is $40 per person and reservations are required.

Please call the Symphony Office at 785-823-8309 to reserve your seat. Payment is due upon reservation and seating will be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis.