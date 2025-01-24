Chapman Woman Arrested in Drug Case

A drug trafficking investigation ends with the arrest of a Chapman woman.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant in relation to a narcotics investigation, at a home in the 2500 Block of Nicholson Road in Chapman. The Chapman Police Department assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

While conducting the search warrant, deputies located THC edible products, Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia, and firearms.

As a result of the investigation, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 34-year-old Emma Gomez and booked her into the Dickinson County Detention Facility. She could face multiple charges which include:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school

Unlawful Manufacturing of Controlled Substances

Aggravated Endangering a Child

Possession with Intent to Distribute Drug Paraphernalia within 1,000 feet of a school

Criminal Possession of weapons

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

No Drug Tax Stamp

Anyone with information regarding the use/distribution of illegal drugs or any other crime can contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office at 785-263-4081. Citizens can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Dickinson County at 1-888-535-8477 or the Crime Stoppers online/mobile app via www.p3tips.com.