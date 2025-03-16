Chapman Student Appointed to Air Force Academy

A student from Chapman will “aim high” when he graduates this spring. Jedidiah Moody of Chapman was appointed to the United States Air Force Academy.

Prior to receiving an appointment, a candidate must first secure a nomination from a legally authorized entity like a Member of Congress. U.S. Representative Tracey Mann nominated Jedidiah to the academy in October 2024.

A panel of Kansans from the Big First District with extensive experience in U.S. military service or working closely with the military helped Mann as part of the process. The five-person panel included:

Mary Eisenhower , granddaughter of President Eisenhower and Chairman Emeritus of People to People International

, granddaughter of President Eisenhower and Chairman Emeritus of People to People International AJ Kuhle , U.S. Air Force Academy alumnus, U.S. Air Force Veteran, and President of ACE Scholarships

, U.S. Air Force Academy alumnus, U.S. Air Force Veteran, and President of ACE Scholarships Mark Claussen , Director of Business Development of Icon Structures and former Executive Director of USO Kansas

, Director of Business Development of Icon Structures and former Executive Director of USO Kansas Michael Utz , retired Garden City Police Chief and U.S. Air Force Veteran, Law Enforcement Coordinator for the Bureau of Justice Assistance

, retired Garden City Police Chief and U.S. Air Force Veteran, Law Enforcement Coordinator for the Bureau of Justice Assistance MSG (Ret.) Joshua Sandlin, Army Veteran and Executive Director of the Society of the 1st Infantry Division

This week Mann congratulated Moody on the appointment.

“The men and women who attend our nation’s service academies are among the best and brightest, and nominating students from the Big First to join their ranks is one of my greatest privileges in Congress,” said Rep. Mann. “Jedidiah reflects the best of the Big First’s proud tradition of leadership in our Armed Services, and I am confident that he will represent our state and serve our nation well at the U.S. Air Force Academy. I thank Jedidiah for his willingness to serve, protect, and defend our republic. Congratulations again on your prestigious appointment!”

_ _ _

Photo via U.S. Representative Tracey Mann’s Office: From Left, Tracey Mann and Jedidiah Moody