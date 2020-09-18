Chapman, Erickson Dominate Country Rival Abilene 46-0

The Chapman Irish improved to 2-1 on the season with a 46-0 victory at Abilene Friday night. It was the third straight victory in the series for Chapman. It was Homecoming and the 2020 Queen for Abilene High School is Aly Johnson. The night belonged to Chapman Senior Quarterback Trevor Erickson. Erickson had a hand in 5 touchdowns on the night for the Irish.

Abilene turned over the football on the game’s opening possession at their own 36 yard line. Chapman would get an Erickson 2 yard touchdown run 6 plays later to take a 6-0 lead with 5:57 to play in the opening quarter.

The second quarter hurt the Cowboys for the second straight week. Chapman exploded for 27 second quarter points, with most of the damage coming from Erickson. The Irish got a 7 yard touchdown run form Lawrence Smith for their second score. He added the 2-point conversion to give Chapman a 14-0 lead with 11:53 to play in the half. Erickson would then strike on a 77 yard punt return for a touchdown to extend the Irish lead to 20-0 with 7:17 left in the half. The next Chapman score was set up by a Nick Anderson interception at the Irish 49 yard line. On the very next play Erickson would connect with Camden Liebau on a 51 yard touchdown pass play. Erickson would then finish off the scoring in the first half with a 41 yard score with 1:10 to play before halftime to make the score 33-0 at the break.

The second half was more of the same. The Cowboy defense played better but Erickson was just too much. Erickson scored on a 4th and 5 play with a 41 yard touchdown run. Kyler Welling would round out the scoring with a 1 yard touchdown run on 4th and goal with 8:32 left in the game to make the final 46-0. There was a running clock for the final 8 minutes.

Abilene (0-3) will be at home next Friday against Christ Prep Academy. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday the 26th in Olathe. Chapman will travel to Marysville.