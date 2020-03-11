Chapman Battles, But Can’t Get Past Mighty Miege

The Chapman Lady Irish basketball team had nothing to hang its heads about after Wednesday night’s loss that ended its season.

No. 4 seed Bishop Miege got by No. 5 seed Chapman, 60-45 in the quarterfinals of the 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament in Salina.

Miege came in with 20 wins on the year–all but one were decided by 10 points or more. But, Chapman was nowhere near intimidated by the defending state champions.

Chapman would lead for the majority of the first half, while Miege fought foul troubles. Even though Chapman led, Miege was never too far behind as the Stags rallied to tie the game at 14-14 after one.

Miege then used a late run to lead 26-20 at halftime.

The third quarter might have been the ultimate difference in the game as the Lady Stags began to heat up from the floor.

Meanwhile, Chapman–ever so deliberate–struggled at times with the pressure of Miege on defense. After three, Miege led 40-31.

McKenna Kirkpatrick and Ashlynn Bledsoe continued to keep the Lady Irish in the game, though. The two-headed monster down low continued to take the ball in deep against the Miege defense all night as Chapman ultimately shot over 20 free-throws for the game.

Unfortunately, Miege’s Emajin McCallop was too much for Chapman to handle as the Stags’ PG made buckets inside and out all night.

Miege (21-2) will get No. 1 seed Nickerson on Friday in the 4A semis. McCallop led the team with 20 points, Ashton Verhulst made 14 points, while Gabi Henderson-Artis scored 11.

Chapman (18-5) saw its season come to an end on Wednesday. M. Kirkpatrick and Bledsoe led the team with 17 points and 13 points, each. Kylie Adams had 10.