Change Coming to Salina Bus Route

A slight adjustment to the CityGo Blue Route will take place starting on Monday, July 23rd.

Because of increased summer traffic and difficulty keeping the timed scheduled of CityGo, which affects transfers to other routes, the stop at Presbyterian Manor, 2601 E. Crawford, will become “Only on Request”, meaning the route will not stop there on a regular basis.

Passengers riding CityGo just need to tell the driver to go to the Presbyterian Manor stop and they will be delivered there. Passengers waiting to ride CityGo need to call the office 785-826-1583 to have the bus pick them up at this location.

New maps are in the process of being printed and the website will be updated soon with these changes.

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.