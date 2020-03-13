Champions Indoor Football League Will Be Delaying the Season

On Thursday, the Champions Indoor Football League announced that the league will be delaying the season due to the COVID-19 virus concerns. The decision was derived after multiple facilities and municipalities throughout the league restricted them from playing games. CIF commissioner, Ricky Bertz, said the intent of the league was to proceed with the original schedule, but the league had no choice, based on current proactive restrictions being implemented throughout the country, regarding the COVID-19 virus.

The Liberty organization supports the decision of the league. The health and safety of the community, players and our fans are most important. We are following the protocol set forth by the sports industry and our intent, in Salina, is to resume the season as soon as the health concerns have been minimized.

The CIF will implement approximately a 30-day delay to the season. During that time, the league will continue to evaluate all options.

The Salina Liberty organization will keep you posted as information becomes available. We will communicate with Salina Liberty via our website and social media.