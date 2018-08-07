Chamber Leader Selected For Education Fellowship

A leader at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is one of 21 people from across the country selected to participate in an education fellowship.

According to the chamber, VP of Economic Development Eric Brown has been selected by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives to study education attainment.

The Fellowship for Education & Talent Development is an immersive executive development program that provides chamber of commerce professionals with education and tools to improve the birth-to-career education pipeline in the communities they serve.

“To continue the economic growth of our region, we need graduates who are well prepared for technically demanding jobs and who possess the creative and innovative skills that define our region. I believe the chamber’s approach of bringing together a cross-sector of community leaders and practitioners, at various points along the education pipeline improves outcomes for all kids and strengthens the workforce of tomorrow.” said Dr. Jim Hardy, USD 305 Superintendent.

Throughout the year-long Fellowship for Education & Talent Development, participants are required to develop a regional action project that focuses on addressing specific education attainment or workforce development issues in their communities.

“We have been overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response to this executive leadership training initiative and the high caliber of applicants,” said ACCE President Sheree Ann Kelly. Speaking on the need for businesses to be more engaged in talent development discussions and outcomes, Kelly says the organization assists its members through various learning opportunities and best practice sharing. “This latest step in our strategy to engage business leaders and advocates in education attainment maximizes the linkage between qualified talent and economic development goals.”

ACCE’s Fellowship for Education and Talent Development is designed to advance a chamber of commerce’s already-defined education attainment goals and ultimately help the business associations nationwide build replicable programs and processes.

Leaders selected to participate in the 2018 Fellowship represent communities including Binghamton, New York; Salina, Kansas; Fort Worth, Texas; Cleveland, Ohio; Charlotte, North Carolina; Fullerton, California; Louisville, Kentucky; Dayton, Ohio; Spokane, Washington; Omaha, Nebraska; Lafayette, Louisiana; Nashville, Tennessee; Bristol, Tennessee; Springfield, Oregon; Spartanburg, South Carolina; Austin, Texas; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Greenville, South Carolina; San Jose, California; Arvada; Colorado; Charleston; South Carolina.