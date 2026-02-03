Chamber Debuts New Community Branding

As the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its annual meeting Tuesday the organization recognized some of its hard working members and community members, and also officially unveiled a new community brand as part of the Community Marketing Initiative (CMI).

The annual meeting was a little different this year. In lieu of an evening banquet featuring a high-profile keynote speaker it was a more casual luncheon event.

The organization honored the following individuals and businesses:

Mace Braxton Volunteer of the Year: Recognizes an individual who has been a dedicated volunteer on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce or Visit Salina – Cade Rensink, Kansas State Extension Office

Sylvia Rice Excellence in Tourism: Recognizes an individual or business who has a history of providing excellent service in hospitality and tourism within Salina and the region – Michael Spicer, Theatre Salina

President’s Award:Recognizes an individual or business that has served the Chamber and the community over the years, making outstanding contributions to the civic and cultural institutions in Salina – Fili Creative

Best Place to Work: Recognizes a business that has gone above and beyond to create an outstanding workplace culture – Superior Manufacturing and Contracting

Rising Leader: Recognizes young talent who has exhibited exceptional leadership within their job or philanthropic involvement – Levi Holcom, Salina Area United Way

The Chamber also took what they say is a major step forward in telling Salina’s story and positioning the community for long term growth.

The new brand, developed by Chamber staff in collaboration with community partners, reflects Salina’s authentic character, momentum, and potential. It is designed to strengthen local pride while reshaping how Salina is perceived by visitors, job seekers, families, and businesses across the region and beyond.

Key elements of the new branding, such as logo, fonts, and colors, will be utilized prominently for a new website (set to launch in the spring) and future digital marketing materials highlighting Salina and Saline County.

“Good, bad, or indifferent, communities have reputations just like individuals and businesses do,” said Renee Duxler, President & CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. “This initiative is about clearly defining who we are today, celebrating what makes Salina unique, and intentionally sharing that story in a way that builds pride locally and curiosity externally.”

Community Marketing Initiative Goals

The Community Marketing Initiative is a comprehensive, long-term digital marketing effort focused on three primary goals:

Attracting visitors and new residents, particularly young professionals and families

Supporting workforce recruitment and economic development

Increasing resident pride and community engagement

The initiative emphasizes authentic storytelling, data-driven strategy, and collaboration with local businesses, organizations, and institutions throughout Saline County.

A Digital-First Strategy

At the heart of the CMI is a robust digital strategy that will include:

The development and launch of a new SEO-optimized community website in spring 2026

Targeted digital and Google advertising campaigns

Ongoing social media storytelling and community-focused content

A comprehensive photo and video library showcasing Salina’s people, places, and quality of life

Blog content designed to improve search visibility and share real stories from the community

“This is about meeting people where they are, on their screens, while staying true to who we are,” Duxler said. “A strong brand and consistent digital presence are critical tools for recruitment, retention, tourism, and long-term economic vitality.”

Building Pride From the Inside Out

The new brand and marketing initiative are designed with not only external audiences in mind, but residents as well. By highlighting Salina’s arts scene, downtown growth, career opportunities, public spaces, and quality of life, the initiative aims to foster a sense of ownership and belonging among those who already call Salina home.

“When residents believe in the brand and see themselves in it, they become our best ambassadors,” Duxler added. “That word-of-mouth advocacy is incredibly powerful.”

What’s Next

The CMI will begin rolling out the new brand across digital platforms and community materials, with phased marketing campaigns launching throughout 2026.

_ _ _

For more information about the Community Marketing Initiative, contact Marketing Director Marcus Petty at 785-827-9310 or email [email protected].