Chainsaw Teams Making Progress

Saline County Emergency Management has received more than 450 requests for assistance with cutting trees and moving limbs to the curb. More than 80 volunteers are currently working to support storm cleanup efforts across the county.

So far, volunteer groups have completed more than 170 jobs. Another 200 jobs have been assigned and are actively being worked. All remaining requests are waiting for assignment. Crews are being assigned to homes based on safety concerns and the capability of each group.

Properties will continue to be added to the assistance list until Wednesday at noon. There are currently six groups working in Saline County, including Convoy of Hope, Team Rubicon, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Emmanuel, Minuteman, and Team Blackthorn. These crews will continue working through the week.

If you need chainsaw assistance or help moving limbs to the curb, call 785.833.7597.

Please do not call Emergency Management for an estimated arrival time unless you have an immediate safety concern. Thank you for your patience as we work through cleanup efforts.

If you or your group would like to volunteer, call 785.825.6511. Some jobs are as simple as moving debris to the curb. Others are more complicated and may require additional equipment.

Thank you to Mennonite Disaster Service, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Rapid Ministries, whose crews worked over the weekend and have since returned home. Thank you also to everyone who has called in to volunteer and been connected with active crews.

The agency thanks each and every volunteer helping our community clean up. Whether you are working with a volunteer organization or stepped up to help your neighbors and friends, your efforts did not go unnoticed.

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Photo: Minuteman Disaster Response team members working in Salina