Central Valley Ag Offers Scholarships

Central Valley Ag (CVA) has launched its 2026 scholarship program, designed to assist students in pursuing higher education in agriculture-related fields. This initiative reflects CVA’s commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders in agriculture and providing opportunities for personal and professional growth.

The program offers 20 scholarships of $1,000 each, available to students who are either children of CVA member-owners or children of current CVA employees. Four scholarships will be awarded to students of CVA employees or high school seniors employed at CVA. Sixteen scholarships will be awarded to students of CVA member-owners.

Key program details:

Applications are open and can be completed online at: www.cvacoop.com/scholarships

Application deadline is March 1, 2026.

Scholarship recipients will be notified in April 2026, and funds will be sent directly to the students’ colleges for the fall 2026 semester.

CVA employee student scholarships are open to high school seniors, or college freshmen, sophomores, or juniors, who are children of full-time CVA employees or employed as high school seniors at CVA. Applicants may reapply annually through their junior year of college if not selected. Past recipients may not reapply.

For more information about the 2026 scholarship program, including eligibility and application requirements, visit cvacoop.com/scholarships or email [email protected].