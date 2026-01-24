Central Theatre Honored at Thespian Festival

Students from the The Central High School Theatre program were honored at the recent Kansas Thespian .

According to the school, Central was selected by the adjudication committee to present their musical of “Catch Me If You Can”. This honor comes from having their show adjudicated among other productions from around the state and earning one of five production spots.

The Kansas Thespian Festival was attended by over 1,800 students, teachers, and college representatives this year and will is the largest Kansas Thespian festival to date.

In addition to performing their production twice and opening the festival, Ms. Barbara Hilt was inducted into the Kansas Thespians Hall of Fame.

Students also received honors for their individual events known as Thespys at the Festival. 21 students from Central earned a Superior (highest rating) rating on their individual events that were comprised of duet scenes, monologues, and musical solos and duets. This has earned these students a qualification for the International Thespian Festival held yearly in June in Bloomington, Indiana at the University of Indiana, Bloomington.

Kansas Thespian Festival 2026 Results: