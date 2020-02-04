Central Splits With Newton

The Salina Central Mustangs split a pair of games with the Newton Railers Tuesday night. The Mustangs cruised to a 28 point win in the girls game while the boys lost by five in a game that went down to the wire.

In the girl’s game the Mustangs (11-2) had five players score at least eight points, with Aubrie Kierscht and Hampton Williams each chipping in 15 points to lead the way. The Mustangs led by 11 at the end of the first quartet at 18 at the half. In the second half they allowed Newton to score only 12 total points, six apiece in both the third and fourth quartets enroute to a 58 – 30 win.

In the boys game the Mustangs (5-8) took an early lead, before trailing by three at the half. Central fell down by as many as nine in the third quarter before battling back. The Mustangs briefly took a two-point lead early in the fourth quarter before Newton battled back. The Railers built a five point lead late and hung on for a 61 – 56 win. Reed McHenry led the way for Central, scoring 14 points.

The Mustangs are on the road Friday, at Wichita Haysville Campus.