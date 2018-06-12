Central, South Recognized as Top-Performing

A couple of Salina schools have been recognized as being among the best in the country.

According to USD 305, both Salina Central and South high schools are among U.S. News and World Report’s annual list of its Best High Schools. Over 20,000 public high schools across the country including 311 in Kansas were reviewed.

Of the Kansas schools in the 2018 rankings, 19 received silver medals and 20 received bronze medals.

Dr. James Hardy, superintendent, stated, “Having both Salina Central High and Salina South High recognized nationally is a testament to our community that supports and values its public schools. It is with great pride that we congratulate our administration, staff and our students.”

High schools were evaluated on student performance in reading and math, performances by underserved students, graduation rates and college-readiness, according to U. S. News & World Report.

Kansas rankings can be viewed here.