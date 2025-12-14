Central Selected to Present Musical

Salina Central High School Theatre students have been selected to perform a musical at a gathering of their peers.

According to the school, the adjudication committee of the Kansas Thespian Festival has selected Central to present their musical of “Catch Me If You Can” to the 2026 Kansas Thespian Festival on January 8th at the Mary Jane Teall Theater in Century II in Wichita. This honor comes from having their show adjudicated among other productions from around the state and earning one of five production spots.

Central’s Troupe 639 will open the festival with their production which was presented at the school in Salina in November.

The Kansas Thespian Festival will be attended by over 1,800 students, teachers, and college representatives this year and will be the largest festival to date. National Guest artists are invited to present workshops which students attend to get a better understanding of all elements of theatre.

In addition to performing their production twice and opening the festival, teacher Barbara Hilt will be inducted into the Kansas Thespians Hall of Fame. This is the highest honor that any teacher can receive from the Kansas Thespians organization.

