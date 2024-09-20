Central rolls in shortened win at Campus

The Salina Central Mustangs picked up their second win of the season in dominating fashion as they defeated the Campus Colts 48-0 in a rain shortened contest on Friday night. Due to weather in the area the game was called at halftime and it will count as an official contest.

Following a disappointing loss to Ark City last Friday night, the Mustangs put forward their most polished effort of the season against Campus. Quarterback Jack Gordon had a perfect evening, quite literally.

Gordon completed all eight of his passing attempts against Campus for 216 passing yards and five touchdown passes. Isaiah White led the Mustangs in receiving as he hauled in three passes for 76 yards, two of which were touchdown receptions.

Overall the Mustangs put up 300 yards of total offense on the night en route to scoring touchdowns on all seven of their possessions. Salina Central finished the night plus two in the turnover margin playing a clean game on offense and securing an interception and a fumble recovery from the Colts.

On the flip side the Campus offense could not get anything done against the Central defense on the night. Campus was held to just 72 yards on offense, 67 of which came through the air courtesy of freshman quarterback Remington Merlau. The Colts have now been outscored 180-0 in their three losses this season.

With the win Salina Central moves to 2-1 on the season. Campus falls to 0-3 with the loss. The Mustangs will now head back home to Salina as they get ready to take on the Tigers of Goddard-Eisenhower.

Player of the Game:

Jack Gordon

H&R Block of the Game:

Cooper Reaves

Campus (0-3) – 0 – 0 (0)

Salina Central (2-1) – 21 – 27 (48)