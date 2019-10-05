Central Rolls Campus for Third Straight Win

Campus fans packed Colt Stadium Friday night to celebrate Homecoming.

Salina Central had other plans.

Senior quarterback Jackson Kavanagh scored four times, Central’s defense intercepted two passes for touchdowns, and the Mustangs sprinted past the Colts, 47-0, in a contest that featured a running clock after halftime.

Kavanagh and the offense marched down the field on the game’s opening drive, capped off by a 34-yard TD pass from Kavanagh to senior receiver Logan Heigele. Campus’ first drive ended much faster as quarterback Nathan Bowen couldn’t complete a toss. The fumble was recovered by senior Quinton Stewart, who returned the ball to the Campus 4. Kavanagh scampered into the end zone on the next play, putting Central on top 14-0 with 9:07 to go in the first quarter.

After forcing a Campus punt, Salina Central (3-2, 3-1 AVCTL-I) waltzed to the Campus 9 before Kavanagh took a sack, injuring him in the process. Salina Central’s drive eventually stalled, but the Mustangs didn’t need the offense to record the next score. Bowen lobbed a pass down the middle and senior safety Kray True picked off the pass and returned 27 yards for a Mustang touchdown with 11:03 remaining in the half.

That was just the beginning as Parker Kavanagh delivered an 18-yard scoring strike to Stewart to increase the lead to 27 points. Senior nose guard Talus Price intercepted a screen pass for a 38-yard touchdown. J. Kavanagh then returned to the field to finish off the Colts, dishing out a pair of TD scores. The first was a 35-yard lob to junior receiver EZ Jackson. The last score only saw the ball move six inches as Kavanagh tapped the ball to Heigele on a sweep for a 28-yard TD.

While the Mustangs accumulated 47 points, the defense was the shining star. Campus (0-5, 0-4) had nine drives in the first half, the last closing the half. The previous eight ended with four punts and four turnovers, two leading to touchdowns.

Salina Central returns to Salina Stadium to face the Newton Railers. Pregame begins at 6:45 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.