Central Presents “Taming of the Shrew”

The Salina Central High School Drama Department presents “Taming of the Shrew” this weekend.

According to the school, showtimes are Friday, November 15th & Saturday, November 16th at 7:00pm and Sunday, November 17th at 2:30pm. Tickets are $7 adults and $5 students and are available for purchase one hour before each performance at the Central High School Auditorium box office (enter through south entrance to the school) or online.

The story of The Taming of the Shrew

Lucentio loves Bianca but cannot court her until her shrewish older sister Katherina marries. The eccentric Petruchio marries the reluctant Katherina and uses a number of tactics to render her an obedient wife. This interpretation has been staged in the style of Commedia Dell’Arte.

Cast member Lillian Crow who plays Biondell said “this show is a lot of fun to watch and be involved in performing. It is a very physical show. Shakespeare can be hard to understand unless you incorporate tone and physicality. The Taming of the Shrew is a staple slapstick comedy, and I love performing and having fun on stage with my fellow castmates in this production.”

_ _ _

Photo courtesy of Matea Gregg For Greater Glory Photography