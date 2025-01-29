Central Presents “Hadestown Teen Edition” This Weekend

A musical version of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice will come to life this weekend on the stage at Salina Central High School.

The Salina Central Theatre Department will present Hadestown Teen Edition on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm.

According to the school, Orpheus and Eurydic is written as a folk opera with jazz based music so the entire show is sung and moves very quickly keeping audiences engaged the entire time. It Follows two intertwining love stories, that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and lady Persephone. Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, this sung-through musical pits industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

There will be haze/fog, dry ice, and some flashing lights used in the production. Accessible seating is available at the rear of the auditorium. Run time is approximately 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission in between the two acts.

Tickets for Hadestown Teen Edition are $10 for adults and $5 for students. They are available for purchase one hour before each performance at the Central High School Auditorium box office (enter through south entrance to the school) or online at: https://our.show/chstroupe639/hadestown

_ _ _

Photos courtesy of Matea Gregg For Greater Glory Photography