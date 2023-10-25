Central Presents “Diary of Anne Frank”

The Salina Central High School Drama Department will present a poignant true story this weekend. This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Central High School Theatre will present the play, “The Diary of Anne Frank“.

According to the department, in this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, The Diary of Anne Frank captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence—their fear, their hope, their laughter, their grief. Each day of these two dark years, Anne’s voice shines through: “When I write I shake off all my cares. But I want to achieve more than that. I want to be useful and bring enjoyment to all people, even those I’ve never met. I want to go on living even after my death!” This is a new adaptation for a new generation.

Director Bill Weaver says the play is an “important piece of theatre that needs to be done and done again and again”. “We need to be reminded that the Holocaust should never happen again. These are real people and their stories need to be told.” Weaver concluded.

Tickets are on sale online and will also be available at performances. Ticket prices for the production are $7 adults, $5 students with ZERO credit service charges added to this price if using a credit card online to pre-purchase tickets.

Running time is approximately 2 hours including one 15 minute intermission between each act. The production is directed by Bill Weaver, Central High School Technical Director, who is assisted by Barbara Hilt, Central High School Theatre teacher and program director.

_ _ _

Photo: Anne Franke, portrayed by Alyssa Maas, writes in her diary.

Photo by: Matea Gregg For Greater Glory Photography

Diary of Anne Frank Cast