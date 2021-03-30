Central Mustang Senior Honored

A student at a Salina high school has been honored with a prestigious award.

According to USD 305, Chloe White, senior at Saline Central High School, has received the Dale M. Dennis Excellence in Education Award, sponsored by United School Administrators of Kansas.

Central Principal Dr. Matt Brungardt announced White has demonstrated the characteristics necessary to receive this annual award given in honor of a distinguished Kansas educational leader. Recipients of this award are identified from their schools and across the state as individuals who have displayed the citizenship, community and schools service, scholarship, and strong self-awareness that make them a quality individual.

The award was established in 1996 to honor the long and valuable service Dale M. Dennis, former Deputy Commissioner of the Kansas State Department of Education, has provided to the students and educators or Kansas. This award is given to a student who displays the qualities that Dale Dennis embodies: integrity, honesty, a commitment to serving others, and good common sense.