Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/19

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Both hunters and fishermen have some great opportunities in September and Bob Roberts talks about some of them.

Muzzleloader rifle Deer season going on right now can be a challenge for hunters as it’s a one shot opportunity.

Modern front loaders are very accurate but some prefer to hunt with the older flint lock or cap lock rifles.

Crappie fishing reports are good from all area reservoirs and the fishing for the slabs should be great as we head into fall and winter.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.