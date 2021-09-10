Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/11

Pat StrathmanSeptember 10, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Hunting seasons are starting in September and Bob Roberts talks about some of them.  Muzzleloader Deer starts Monday 9-13-21 along with archery Deer season.  Dove season is going on all month and there are waterfowl seasons in September.

Fishing is picking up and the shorter days tend to increase fish activity like top water action for Wipers, Stripers and White Bass.  Latest reports say sundown is best time now but as we get into later fall, action might happen at any part of the day.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

