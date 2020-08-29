Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/29

Pat StrathmanAugust 29, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

September is a great month for the outdoors and Bob Roberts talks about some of the fishing and hunting possibilities for Kansas.

Weather will be nicer and cooler temperatures will put many fish species into a feeding mode.

Dove hunters will find plenty of birds in feed fields and around farm ponds.

Muzzleloader Deer season is in September along with the start of archery season.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

