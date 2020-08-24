Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/22

Pat StrathmanAugust 24, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about having a good week fishing a couple Kansas reservoirs.

Wilson proved difficult to find the Walleyes but there have been reports of some being caught by anglers.

Milford Crappie fishing has been great this year and the Secretary of Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.  Brad Loveless joined Frank Burwell and myself for a great afternoon of Crappie fishing.

Frank has the Garmin Panoptic depth finder which has become necessary for serious Crappie anglers.

Dove season just over a week away so better get some practice shooting sporting clays.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

