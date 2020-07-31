Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/1

Pat StrathmanJuly 31, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts interviews Brad Loveless, secretary of Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

Blue-green algae treatments may help our lakes and Loveless talks about what the department tried at Milford.

The secretary also talks about the good reaction to KDWPT keeping parks and lakes open this past spring during the virus outbreak.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

