Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/3

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Happy independence day! Bob Roberts talks about the fishing options for this holiday weekend. Several species bite well this time of summer and probably Channel Catfish get the most attention.

White Bass, Wipers and Stripers can offer some great angling at some lakes where they are feeding on the surface. Crappie fishing good at area reservoirs with minnows providing the best bite at most lakes.

Hunting opportunities only a couple months away with Dove and Deer seasons kicking off in September.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.