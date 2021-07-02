Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 63 °

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/3

Pat StrathmanJuly 2, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Happy independence day!  Bob Roberts talks about the fishing options for this holiday weekend.  Several species bite well this time of summer and probably Channel Catfish get the most attention.

White Bass, Wipers and Stripers can offer some great angling at some lakes where they are feeding on the surface.  Crappie fishing good at area reservoirs with minnows providing the best bite at most lakes.

Hunting opportunities only a couple months away with Dove and Deer seasons kicking off in September.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 6/19

June 18, 2021 4:54 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 6/12

June 11, 2021 4:24 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 6/5

June 4, 2021 10:09 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/29

May 28, 2021 10:30 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Jalen Wilson to Return to Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas forward Jalen Wilson will return to KU for his redshirt-sophomore season ...

July 2, 2021 Comments

Salvador Perez to Participate in 20...

Sports News

July 2, 2021

Austin Wiley named as Kansas Wesley...

Sports News

July 2, 2021

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/3

Sports News

July 2, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Explosive Weekend Lottery...
July 2, 2021Comments
Athletic Trainer Accused ...
July 2, 2021Comments
Pets And Fireworks Don...
July 2, 2021Comments
Salina Motorcyclist Serio...
July 2, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices