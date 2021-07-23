Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/24

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about how our weather has been very good for anglers on the reservoirs. Winds have been light to moderate and temperatures comfortable out on the water. Weekend anglers are getting out at sunrise when boat traffic is low plus light winds and cooler temperatures.

Early hunting seasons are just a few weeks away and now would be a good time to get out your gear and check it over. Some target practice for shotgun hunters can make a difference in success on Doves.

