Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/18

Pat StrathmanJuly 20, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Blue Green algae is on some of our reservoirs and lakes.

The Kansas department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism may not be up to date.

Bob Roberts talks about finding this toxic algae at Milford but the lake is only listed as a watch and not a warning.

Other lakes may also be affected but not listed as such so use caution.

Fishing is fair with the best bet being Catfish.  Will we allow non-resident hunting with the pandemic?

No one is saying right now.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

