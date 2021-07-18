Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/17

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Fishing for certain species can be good in the hot summertime. Bob Roberts talks about surface action of feeding White Bass, Wipers and stripers at local reservoirs.

Crappie anglers do well in the summer at some lakes using minnows. Channel Catfish can be caught chumming with fermented grains like soybeans.

Moderate rains have kept most of our lakes and reservoirs in good shape with most levels at conservation pool.

