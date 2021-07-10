Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/10

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Summertime fishing is here and Bob Roberts talks about catching surfacing fish that are feeding on bait fish.

The surface action from Stripers, Wipers and White Bass at local lakes is great sport and many times the best way to catch some of the top fighting fish in our lakes.

A keen eye will help find the splashes caused by the fish and some anglers use binoculars to scan the water for the sprays created as the fish break the surface.

