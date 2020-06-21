Central Kansas Outdoors – 6/20

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Late June is when a lot of folks begin fishing for Channel Catfish.

Bob Roberts talks about places and methods to catch these whiskered fish.

Catfish can be found in about every body of water in Kansas from ponds, lakes, reservoirs and creeks and rivers.

Not a picky eater, Channels will bite on almost anything from live baits to prepared baits like Sonny’s sponge bait.



