Central Kansas Outdoors – 6/19

Pat StrathmanJune 18, 2021

Hot weather last week kept a lot of anglers off the water but cooler weather is scheduled for this next week.

Bob Roberts talks about hot summer fishing and catching Crappies during the summertime.

Some fishermen give up on Crappies during the hot months but they can be caught using live bait and artificial lures like jigs and spoons.

Live bait works better in clearer water and both techniques work in murkier waters.  Some Walleye-Saugeye anglers taking some fish and Catfishers are doing good.

