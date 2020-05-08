Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/9

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts visits with Kansas department of wildlife and tourism secretary, Brad Loveless about the effects of last years high water at the department’s parks and lakes. Fishing is picking up with the Crappie spawn at it’s peak on some lakes and reservoirs. Walleye-Saugeye anglers starting to take some nice fish at various lakes.

