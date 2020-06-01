Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/30

Pat StrathmanJune 1, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

The Crappie bite is still good at some of our local reservoirs.

Bob Roberts talks about June fishing and Saugeye-Walleye being the prime target of many anglers.

One method that works well is the “slow death” method.  Using a bottom bouncer you add 4 to 5 feet of mono-filliment line and a special hook.

This rig is trolled very slow at a half to one mile per hour using the boat’s electric trolling motor and a gps to regulate the speed.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

