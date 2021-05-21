Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/22

Pat StrathmanMay 21, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about some fishing possibilities for Memorial day weekend.

Walleye-Saugeye fishing should be good with those fish biting well as water temperatures get into the mid to high  60’s.  Crappies will  be spawning on the banks at most reservoirs with Milford considered best lake for nice slabs.  Glen Elder a good choice for Walleyes along with Wilson which is coming back as several slow years.

Late season Turkey hunting can be very good according to some of the experienced hunters.  Holiday weekend boat traffic is always high so be courteous and stay alert.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

