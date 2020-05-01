Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 5/2

Pat StrathmanMay 1, 2020

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts visits with Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Secretary Brad Loveless about how has the pandemic affected the outdoors?  The state kept the state parks and state lakes and other facilities open and the public response was excellent.  Some functions of the department were affected like the Walleye egg harvest.  Latest reports on fishing….CRAPPIE, CRAPPIE, CRAPPIE from many reservoirs and lakes.

We will have part of the interview with Loveless about the effects of the last year’s high water on he fish in Kansas.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

